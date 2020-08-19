Joyce Lorain Jelinek, 86, a longtime resident of Stevens County, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, surrounded by her children.
Joyce was born Aug. 28, 1933, to Ralph and Frieda (High) Sanders in Teckla, Wyoming.
Joyce grew up in Elmer City, Washington, graduating in 1951 from Coulee Dam High.
As the eldest, Joyce learned the necessity and love of sewing, as clothes were not plentiful and hand-me-downs from family-to-family were common. Stretching the life of a garment was a hard-wired characteristic in her lifetime of sewing clothes, projects, and quilts - adding love to every stitch.
Joyce belonged to several Masonic organizations as well as RV, car, and travel clubs as Jack Ritchie's long-time partner.
Joyce lived a Christian life believing our Savior died for her sins, knowing the best was yet to come. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Frieda; brothers, Larry, Billy and Ralph; sister, Marv, and partner Jack Ritchie.
Her children, Lane, Wendy, Bret, Doris, and Joy; brother, Jaak; nephew, Drew; many grandchildren; and many more great-grandchildren, survive her.
Special thanks Justine, Daniel, and Kathy of Hospice. Memorial donations on behalf of Joyce can be made to Hospice of Spokane, Washington.
