Joyce Marilyn Dowd

Joyce Marilyn Dowd passed away at home May 23, 2019, surrounded by her large, loving family singing "How Great Thou Art" as she passed from her life on earth to her heavenly home.

Joyce was born in Lewiston, Idaho, to Lloyd and Verna (Terry) Reeder.

After a few years in Spokane, they moved to Seattle, where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 and received a bachelor of arts degree in social work from University of Washington in 1954.

During the summer of 1948, she met the love of her life, Wilbur "Bill" Dowd on a blind date to see the fireworks at Green Lake. They were married June 20, 1953. They went on to welcome three daughters and a son - Nancy, Jan and Sue, and Bob. They were married nearly 66 years.

Joyce was a natural-born teacher. She was a scout leader, choir director, taught English as a second language to foreign business wives and Sunday school to children and adults.

She eventually took a teacher's aide job in the Shoreline School District. She taught elementary school for 20 years.

At 71 years old, she and Bill traveled to China, where she taught English at University of Fuzhou.

Joyce and Bill enjoyed traveling the world and being with family. When diagnosed with Alzheimer's 11 years ago, she had one prayer, that she would never forget her family. She never did. She was loved and she will be sorely missed.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Nancy (Haile) Bedada, Janice Dowd, Susan (Blaise) Cordero, and Bob (Tamara) Dowd; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Bernie) Cook.

Memorial services were May 31, 2019, at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wash.

Donations may be made to Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary