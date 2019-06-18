Juanita "Nita" Ellen Vincent

Juanita "Nita" Ellen Vincent, age 79, passed away at home on June 8, 2019 in Kettle Falls, Wash.. Nita was born on Jan. 1, 1940 in Aberdeen, Wash., the daughter of Warren Wilbur and Mable Lyellewellen (McKinnon) Cleveland.

Nita was raised and attended Weatherwax High school in Aberdeen. She was working as a bar tender when she met Gerald Ervin Vincent. They were wed in 1962 and began a family with the births of their two daughter's Valerie and Jerri Sue. Nita and her family moved to the Kettle Falls Area in the early 1970's. Nita then began working at Barney's restaurant as a hostess, bartender and later helped with management. After Barney's she enjoyed making and selling crafts at craft fairs.

Nita enjoyed camping and traveling with her family. They would often just climb in the motor home and head out with family on adventures. Nita took grandkids to Yellowstone, the Oregon Coast, and several trips to visit family and friends in Aberdeen. Nita was active with Habitat for Humanity and assist in the Habitat store for nearly 10 years. She also liked volunteering at the local warming center in Colville. She enjoyed gardening in her flowerbeds, reading Ann Rule books. Juanita was set in her ways but always had an open-door policy with family.

Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Vincent on Dec. 8, 2018.

Nita is survived by her two daughters; JerriSue Beardslee (Berny) of Kettle Falls, Wash., Valerie Greenfield of Tacoma, Wash.; step-sons; Gerald Vincent and Brian Vincent of Vancouver, Wash., Jerryl Vincent of Canada; 7 grandchildren; Crystal Patrick, Joey Vincent, Ryan Greenfield, Levi Beardslee, Logan Beardslee, Luke Beardslee, Olivia Beardslee; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor both Gerald and Nita will begin at 11:00AM on July 3, 2019 at the Kettle Falls American Legion. Please make memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity and the warming center. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 19, 2019