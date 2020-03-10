Home

Judith Ann Tiner


1936 - 2020
Judith Ann Tiner Obituary
Judith Ann (Walker) Tiner passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 29, 2020.
Judith was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 1, 1936. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, John Ronald Tiner; sons Steve (Debbie), Chris (Shirley); daughter, Andi Vincent (Gary). She had 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Judith's family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood for their love and kindness while Judith was in residence with them.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020
