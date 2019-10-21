|
|
Judy Ann Baker
Judy Ann Baker passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord in Spokane, Wash. on October 3, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Duluth, Minn. on January 18, 1949 to parents Frederick and Gyneth (Crockroft) Taylor.
In the summer of 1949, Judy, who was the youngest, and her family moved to Colville, Wash. Her father worked construction in the Colville area and then later worked on the Grand Coulee Dam. She would eventually move to Tonasket, Wash., Hull Mtn. more specifically, where Judy worked for the orchards. Judy would eventually find her way to the Colville and Kettle Falls area where she has remained ever since. Judy met the love of her life and true soul mate, Ken Baker, at a pool tournament at the Eagles Lodge in Colville, and since then, they haven't left each other's side. They were married in September of 1998 and had just recently celebrated their 21st anniversary. Ken and Judy would go on many adventures in their time together. Judy loved to go fishing at the local lakes, especially the Pend Oreille Lakes. It was no secret that Judy and Ken loved to ride their Harley's taking them on countless day rides and short trips with their good friends, namely Jim Rice and Charlotte & Mark Sprague. They even made a trip back to Sturgis, S.D. for the 75th anniversary gathering, a time she fondly enjoyed. Judy was a 41 year member to the Colville Eagles Auxiliary #2797. Judy was a "True Blue" Mariners fan, recording almost every game so she could watch Ichiro and Kyle Seager at will. She enjoyed listening to country western music, signing, crocheting and working in the garden and mowing the lawn on the riding mower. But what Judy loved the absolute most were her family and friends and she loved to stay connected to them with the help of Facebook. Judy always had a twinkle in her eyes and a mischievous smile, she was very family oriented, loving, caring and nurturing. She will be sorely missed by all the people that had the honor of knowing her.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gyneth; sister, Kathy Becker; brothers, David Taylor, Bill Taylor, Bob Washburn, Chauncey Washburn and Von Washburn. She is survived by her husband, Ken at the home; sister, Charlee (Martin) Barnhill, Kettle Falls; brother, Charles Washburn; many nieces and nephews, and countless close friends that she considered family.
There was a Memorial Service/Pot Luck at the Eagles Lodge #2797 in Colville, Wash. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00p.m.. Please visit the online memorial at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com and sign the guestbook. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019