Judy Dianne McDaniel Stalder passed from this world on Feb. 6, 2019. She was born on Nov. 5, 1941 in Wenatchee, Wash., the second of seven children to Howard Appel and Susan Wagenman Appel.

The Appel family eventually moved to Tonasket, Wash. where next door lived a family of playmates, one of which was a handsome young Ron McDaniel who had a 1955 Ford Victoria. It was no time till he had swept her away and on Feb. 5,1959 he and Judy were married in Coeur d Alene, Idaho. After marriage, they made their home in Tonasket where they would start a family and eventually have four children.

Ron and Judy moved to Springdale, Wash. around 1990 where they remained together until Ron's death on Aug. 20, 2002.

Judy remarried on Aug. 21, 2010 to Floyd (Merf) Stalder in Tonasket. Merf and Judy made their home in Springdale until Merf relocated to Anchorage, Alaska during the summer of 2018 due to poor health.

Judy's greatest joy in life was her family. She never missed a family event and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the absolute loves of her life.

Judy also enjoyed tending flowers. Her gardens were beautiful and they filled the air with brilliant colors and sweet scents. She fancied herself a bit of a farmer and enjoyed raising chickens, peacocks, and other birds. Finally, Judy loved singing and playing the piano. And just like everything else in her life, she would share her musical talents at church, weddings, funerals, and special events whenever asked.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Teri Denison and husband, Les of Clayton, Wash.; son, Stan McDaniel and wife, Peggy of Newport, Wash.; Sonya Hicks and husband, Dennis of Houston, Texas; and son, David McDaniel and wife, Stephanie of Mobile, Ala.; grandchildren, Eryn Whalen, Lesly Birkland, Emily and Jayrd Denison, Brandon McDaniel, Susan Redezky, Robert, Rocky, and Ty McDaniel, Heatherbrook Robichaux, Parker, Ronni, and Jake Young, Matt and Brittany McDaniel; great-grandchildren Tryion and Evelyn Whalen, Danny and Eli Birkland, Will, Dusty, Josie, Hadley and Brandt McDaniel, Sienna Redezky, Jax and Alexa McDaniel, Landovan Young and Jameson Robichaux, Emmerson McDaniel.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at:

Denison Ridge, 4702 Furze Road, Clayton, Washington 99110 (509) 954-1928 Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 10, 2019