|
|
Karen Marie Buchmann, 63, a longtime resident of Evans, Washington, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, in Colville, Washington, following a seven-month battle with Leukemia.
Karen was born on Oct. 17, 1956, in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Robert Leon and Joyce (Rader) Dalton.
She was raised in Idaho and resided in several communities from Boise to Moyie Springs.
While in Idaho, she attended school in mostly Seventh Day Adventist Schools and eventually moved with her family to Colville.
While in Colville, Karen began a family and spent many years in the home raising her children.
There she met Ted Buchmann while assisting on a yard building project at his home. They began a longtime friendship, which advanced into marriage twice over 26 years.
Karen began working outside the home and enjoyed serving the needs of the elderly and those who just needed a helping hand. She worked for six years at Pinewood Terrace Nursing Home and for over 25 with Addus In-Home Care.
Her dedication to those in need was recognized several times over the years as she braved the winter roads and storms to help those who were counting on her assistance.
In March of this year her health required she retire and begin a personal battle against Leukemia.
Karen enjoyed sharing time with others whether outdoors or indoor. She spent many hours on the road less traveled as she and Ted took regular four-wheeling trips in and around the Northwest.
She often enjoyed a good book and the occasional cooking show.
She had an excellent work ethics and was a faithful and loyal friend. With her strong will, she accomplished much, offered her beliefs, gave direction and even cooked a little from her wheelchair.
Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine, on June 5, 2013, and her father; Robert Leon Dalton III, on Jan. 1, 1981.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Buchmann; sons, Bryan Dalton of Spokane, Washington, Mitchel Dalton of Evans, Washington; mother, Joyce Dalton of Colville; brothers, Robert Dalton (Kelly) of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Gary Dalton and James Dalton of Colville; step-children, Crystal Kent (Hershel) of Evans, , Angel Davidson (Chris) of Colville, Derrick Buchmann of Orient, Washington, Pam Buchmann of Colville, Clint Buchmann of Spokane, Washington, sisters-in-law: Juanita Lawson (Dave) of Salmon, Idaho, Marilyn Norrish of Davenport, Washington, Linda Sinn of Kettle Falls, Washington, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service for Mrs. Karen Marie Buchmann will be held in the spring of 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneral chapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019