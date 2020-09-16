Kathryn Ann (Starlin) Cory Hegney passed away peacefully in Colville, Washington, on Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 77 years and 11 months.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1942, in Winfield, Kansas, to William W. and Norma M. (Oldham) Starlin.
She graduated from Winfield High School in 1960. She lived with her grandmother Ollie Ann (Chambers) Oldham until she married Robert Craig Cory in 1958. They moved to Washington State in 1968.
She lived in Marysville until 1978. And then she moved to Colville and lived there for 35 years.
She was an independent representative with Princess House. She won numerous sales awards and trips. When the company folded, she started her own business called "New Designs Marketing." She covered the Pacific Northwest with her sales representatives. She made a successful business.
She, alone, supported her family in a comfortable life style.
She loved Jesus! Kathryn was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist in Kettle Falls where she sang and played the cello.
She married the "love of her life" Raymond Hegney of Colville in 2010. They made a new life together in Coeur'd Alene, Idaho, until 2015 when they decided to move back to Colville to live out their days close to family.
God had another plan when she was stricken by the horrible disease Alzheimer's. The last four months of 2020 she was a resident at Pinewood/Prestige Home facilities.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hegney of Colville; daughter, Kim (Cory) McClure of Marble Mount, Washington; son, Chris Cory of Buckley, Washington; step-children, Rick Hegney of Colville; Robin Hegney of Spokane, Washington; Linda Longopoa of Colville; brother, Bill Starlin of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters, Diana Cooper of Phoenix, and Sherry Stensrud of Edmond, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Ollie Ann (Chambers) Oldham; mother, Norma (Oldham) StarlinWilliams Cormier; father, William Walter Starlin.
Graveside services will be held Sept. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Lawn cemetery in Arkansas City, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's group at: act.alz.org/donate.
To continue their work in providing Alzheimer's care, support and research.