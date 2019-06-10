Kathye Alyse (Schwartz) Smith

Kathye Alyse (Schwartz) Smith, age 73, passed away peacefully on Sun., June 9, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Fla. She was born Nov. 2, 1945 in Colville, Wash. to August "Gus" and Martha (Reiswig) Schwartz. In her youth, Kathye was an avid diver, swimmer, and tennis player. She was a 1963 graduate of Colville High School and a 12 year senior. She received her undergraduate degree from Washington State University and her Physical Therapy Certificate from Stanford University. Kathye married Barry Smith on Nov. 9, 1968 in Hayward, Calif. She worked as a physical therapist in the San Francisco Bay Area, Colville, Nebraska City, Los Angeles, and Cocoa Beach. She had a wonderful knack for keeping her patients comfortable while treating them. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Meditation was very important to her, she enjoyed walking on the beach, and going to weekly movies with her husband. At age 52 she took up roller blading and cross stitching. She is survived by her husband, Barry; sisters, Barbara Meixner and Debbie Brozik; niece, Jasmine Griffin and nephew, Forest Greenough; and several great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathye's family, friends, and others whose lives she touched will always carry her memory in their hearts.