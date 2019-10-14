|
|
Keith L. Young
Keith LaVere Young was born to Joseph Fielding Young and Myrtle (Galliher) Young on September 29, 1928 in Grandview, Idaho. His youthful years were spent growing up on the Salmon River country. Keith attended Highland High School in Wenatchee Valley, receiving top honors for his athletic achievements in boxing and wrestling. Thou he was small, he be Fierce! After high school graduation, his father's work brought them to the Kettle Falls area where employment was to have them settle. While at an American Legion Dance in downtown Kettle Falls, he met and soon married Adeline Ledgerwood at Kettle Falls Baptist Church on June 28, 1949. The following year their daughter, Lorraine Ellen, was born. Because of a house fire they endured, along with other circumstances, Keith and Adeline decided to purchase and start the foundation of the home that would be a work in progress for many years to come. During this time a son, Steven Lowell, graced the family one year after his sister was born. Employment at the Van Stone Mines and Avey Brothers Lumber Co. sustained the family. Living in the basement portion of the unfinished house was a challenge, but love filled this space and it was a haven of wonderful memories. In approximately 3 years a son, Clay LaVere, joined the family and one and a half years later son, Mark Lorin, was born. The Keith Young Family was complete, even though eventually it would sprout to a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
In 1957, Keith joined the Colville National Forest Service working in the Civil Engineering Department with responsibilities of surveying and managing road crews. Opportunity arose for advancement position in Priest Lake, Idaho. Keith felt the urgency to complete the upper level of the house project in time for the family to move and embark on this adventure. As time would prove, Kettle Falls was where their heart was and back home they came. With all his children in school, Keith was an enthusiastic voice of support at all their athletic functions, showing up to every event.
After walking his daughter down the church aisle and the weddings of his 3 sons, Keith retired from his duties at the Forest Service in March 1985 with excitement to explore the open road. Keith and Adeline traveled the West extensively, making many friends and treasured memories. After 54 years of marriage, Adeline, his beloved wife passed leaving Keith lonely. Accepting Jesus as Savior in September 2004, he attended Bible study meeting Dorothy Temple and a new romance began. Marriage would be short for them when she passed in September 2012.
Keith continued enjoying the company of friends at the Kettle Falls Community Church and Senior Center until poor health declined his ability to attend events. Endless stories of hunting, fishing, camping, family gatherings, and especially time spent reading of rare coins and looking for old bottles and stones, (Keith was a geologist at heart) will forever be a source of happiness.
Encompassed by Family and love, Keith passed away from a life well lived at age 91 on October 8, 2019. Keith was preceded in death by wives, Adeline Young and Dorothy Young; granddaughter, Jennifer Lyn Young; grandson, Curtis Fielding Young; brothers, Burt Loren Young and Joseph Lowell Young. He is survived by his children, Lorraine (Frank) Snyder, Steven (Dorothy) Young, Clay (Melodie) Young, Mark (Debra) Young; sisters, Lola LaVina Johnston, Pauline Audrey Strom; grandchildren, Leisha, Krista, Frankie, Rosanne, Windy, Jadyn, Gregory, Justin, Joseph, Jaybraham, Journy, Jonathan and 25 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Keith L. Young will take place on Monday, October 21, 1:00 p.m. at the Kettle Falls Community Church with graveside service to follow at Meyers Falls Cemetery in Kettle Falls, Wash.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019