|
|
Kenneth D. Hotchkiss, 75, passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born May 31, 1944.
Ken was preceded in death by parents, Charles "Al" and Velma; brother, Roy; sister, Bonney; nephew, Weldon; great-granddaughter, Novalee.
Ken is survived by one brother, Don; nephews, David and Aldan; five nieces, Rhonda, Penny, Joyce, Susane and Jo-Ann; three sons, Randy, Steve and Jason; granddaughter Kyla-Jo; three grandsons, Cody, Dalton and Jordon; four great-granddaughters, Quinn, Evelynn, Katalaya and Scarlett; and great-grandson, Wyatt.
Ken was a 12-year senior of Colville High. Married young ad started a family. Worked for his father at Hotchkiss Grocery.
He moved between Kettle Falls, Colville and Spokane. Throughout his life, Kevin followed his heart, working in fabrication, as a mill right and in construction.
Kevin's hobbies included watching football and just about anything to do with cars. From building daily drivers, demolition derby and dirt track racing. Turning right to go left, tach pegged, helping his oldest son, nephew David and grandson Cody build race cars, which brought home season championship Rookie of the Year trophies and many in between.
Ken loved life – going out to eat, family, friends and just burning up the highway.
There will be no service at this time. Family would like to have a celebration of life/get together at a future date due to the pandemic.
Until then, his three sons would like very much if all would tip a glass in their father's honor. Salute!
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020