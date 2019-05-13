Kenneth Smathers



Kenneth Roy Smathers, an 8-year area resident, passed away peacefully in Colville, Wash., on May 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 6, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to parents Roy and Beulah (Ross) Smathers.

Ken was born and raised in Oklahoma City. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy right out of high school, spending 6 months in Vietnam on the USS Constellation, (Connie). Ken was stationed at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, Calif., for the greater portion of his time in the Navy.

Ken met Edna Howard at the apartment complex where his mother lived when he was on leave. They began dating and eventually wed in Oceanside, Calif., in January of 1965.

After his honorable discharge in 1966, they started their family, beginning with the birth of their daughter, Cheryl, followed by Jennifer and, finally, Jeremy.

Ken began a long career driving truck for Roadway, which took the family to many places over the years. He also owned and operated his own trucking company, worked for Lockheed Martin, and was a firefighter in Memphis, Tenn.

While working for Roadway, he transferred to Auburn, Wash.. to be near his ailing father and where his daughter lived.

As children, Ken would take the family to all of the different amusement parks that Southern California had to offer, including Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain and, of course, Disneyland.

Ken absolutely loved the outdoors and being out in nature, taking the family camping whenever possible. Ken and Edna both finally retired in 2002 and continued to enjoy the outdoors and spending time gardening.

They made a move to the east side of the mountains where his uncle lived outside of Northport, and finally one last move where they remained.

Ken enjoyed watching documentaries, spending time soaking in his hot tub and reading his Bible. He had a deep connection with his faith, which brought him great comfort. Ken's other great loves were his animals, especially his beloved dog, Solomon.

Ken was a kind and loving man with a huge heart who would give anything he had to help someone in need. His gentle nature and bright smile would invoke a lasting friendship with all he encountered.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Smathers; sister, Karen Chandler. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna; daughters, Jennifer Smathers, Buckley, Wash., Cheryl Smathers, Bonney Lake, Wash.; son, Jeremy Smathers Colville, Wash.; Grandchildren, Meghan Gerdes, Kaitlin Gerdes, Amber Capley; Great Grandchildren, Ashton Capley; sisters, Becky Hastings and Kathryn Middleton; many nieces and nephews.

