Kolbi Joseph Stewart, 37, passed away in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 23, 2019.
He was born at Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville, Washington, on July 18, 1982.
He was the beloved son of Alan and Mila Stewart and brother of Kodi and Karli Stewart.
Kolbi graduated from Colville at the age of 16 and never looked back.
Kolbi's love of computer's afforded him many opportunities in the IT world.
He got his first job at Northeast Washington Computer Consultants when he was in junior high. A class was being offered to displaced workers an the instructor reluctantly allowed Kolbi to take the class. By the end of the night, Kolbi was made assistant to the instructor, who offered him a job.
His next job was at PLIX. After he graduated from high school, he took a job in New York, New York, where he worked in downtown Manhattan for a year.
He decided to return to Washington and made Seattle, a city he loved dearly, his new home.
Some of his jobs included: MS Service Engineer at Siemens, Systems Engineer, University of Washington; Systems Engineer, Microsoft; Systems Engineer, Woot; Systems Engineering, Nordstrom; and Engineering Consultant, Oxford Computer Group US.
Kolbi loved coming home to Colville to spend time with family and friends.
He dearly loved his nieces and nephew and they loved spending time with him. He always gave them educational toys and liked nothing more than getting on the floor with them to help them build things, or purchasing books for them.
Kolbi was an avid reader and he wanted them to love reading as much as he did.
Kolbi loved camping and, every time he came home, he would spend time camping and hiking on family property on Mingo Mountain, a place where he was able to gather his thoughts and center himself.
He also loved traveling the world. Some of the places he visited were: India, China, Japan, Europe and all of Central America. He had many stamps on his passport and was making plans to add new ones.
He loved this country and spent one summer driving and camping across the U.S.
No matter where Kolby traveled, he always made new friends.
During one visit to Puerto Rico, Kolbi made a new friend and was able to help this person relocate to Washington to get back on his feet after Puerto Rico was devastated by a hurricane.
That was the kind of friend Kolbi was, always willing to help in any way he could.
Kolbi is survived by his loving family: Alan and Mila, Kodi, Karli, Luke, nephew Nate, nieces Phoenix and Pearl, his doting Aunt Jodi, Paul, Shannon, Josh, several aunts, uncles, cousins, the many friends he collected during his lifetime and his beloved cats.
Kolbi touched so many lives in so many different ways; one friend summed him up pretty well by saying she had never met anyone in whom wisdom and mischief collided so spectacularly.
He lived his life to the fullest every single day. Kolbi was a gift to us all, one we will treasure in our hearts forever.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 13, at the community college, starting at 1 p.m.
Motels in the area are Benny's Colville Inn, 509-684-2517, and Comfort Inn, 509-684-2010.
The family can be reached at [email protected].
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020