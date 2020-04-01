|
Kolbi Joseph Stewart, 37, passed away in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 23, 2019. He was born at Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville, Washington, on July 18, 1982.
He was the beloved son of Alan and Mila Stewart and brother of Kodi and Karli Stewart.
Kolbi graduated from Colville at the age of 16 and never looked back. His love of computer's afforded him many opportunities in the IT world. Some of his jobs included: MS Service Engineer at Siemens, Systems Engineer, University of Washington; Systems Engineer, Microsoft; Systems Engineer, Woot; Systems Engineering, Nordstrom; and Engineering Consultant, Oxford Computer Group US.
Kolbi touched so many lives in so many different ways; one friend summed him up pretty well by saying she had never met anyone in whom wisdom and mischief collided so spectacularly.
He lived to the fullest every single day. Kolbi was a gift to us all.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 13, at the community college in Colville, starting at 1 p.m.
Motels in the area are Benny's Colville Inn, 509-684-2517, and Comfort Inn, 509-684-2010.
The family can be reached at [email protected].
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020