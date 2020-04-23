|
Kristen K. Duffey Icenogle of Kettle Falls, Washington, was taken home to be with our Lord on April 5, 2020.
She was born Aug. 13, 1967, in Portland, Oregon, to Bernadine and Hugh Duffey.
She grew up in Salem and played basketball for McKay High.
She met Steve Icenongle in 1988. They married in 1990 and welcomed daughter, Destiny into the world soon after.
Steve had two children from a previous marriage whom Kristen considered as her own.
They started a mobile home moving business in Silverton, Oregon, in 1992.
They moved to Kettle Falls in 2003 to a beautiful property above the Kettle River.
Kristen worked as a Traffic Control Supervisor for North Star Enterprises.
She enjoyed vacationing on the Oregon Coast and visiting family in the area.
Kristen loved her family beyond words. She was smitten with her grandchildren and loved to tease them and take them places.
She took care of everyone around her. She always knew what people needed and did her best to provide it.
She made everyone around her feel important. She had great compassion for people and would often give away her last dollar to help someone.
She always had a smile and a hug.
She was the kindest, loving and most generous person you could know.
She was preceded in death by her father Hugh, mother Bernie, brother Kevin, nephews Zak and Chance. She is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Destiny (Lynn) Rose, daughter Dana (Danny) Blom, son Travis Icenogle, grandchildren Ameekha, Blake, Matthew, Jack, Miley, Hunter and baby girl Charlee.
She is also survived by her sister Keli (Keith) Taylor, brothers Dennis and Mike Duffey as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She will be deeply missed until we see her again upon the return of our Lord Jesus Christ whom she relied upon daily.
A celebration of her life will be held on May 17 at the Silver Falls Chapel in Silverton.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020