Larry Dale Schrader, 85, a longtime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
Larry was born on Sept. 17, 1934, in Craig, Clorado, the son of Winston Elliot and Edna Blanche (Durham)Schrader.
He began school in Craig, and then moved with his family to the Sherman Creek area west of Kettle Falls, Washington, at the age of 14. There he worked on the family cattle ranch and attended school in Marcus.
Larry graduated as the Student Body President for the class of 1952. He then moved to Alaska and worked construction before returning to Colville, where he began as a pipe fitter for Grinnel.
On Sept. 1, 1956, Larryexchanged vows with Mary Ann Schrader and they began a family.
He worked at the Smith McNielson Lumber Company for a couple years in Kettle Falls before beginning a 30-year career with the City of Colville.
Larry began as a laborer in the water department and retired as the Director of Public Works for the City of Colville in 1989.
He then worked in road maintenance for the National Forest Service for six years.
No matter his day job, Larry was a rancher and cowboy at heart and raised hay and cattle every year from the time he was a boy. He retired twice, but never from ranching.
Larry enjoyed spending time outdoors whether working the ranch or recreating with his family.
He was a good father who spent time camping, fishing, hunting, coaching and teaching the value to hard work to his children. He was a good father and constant provider who always met the needs of his family and could fix anything.
Many will remember his kindness and ever present happy demeanor.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Schrader; four children, Patty Lucas (Jim) of Spokane Valley, Washington, Don Schrader (Donna) of Spokane, Washington, Karen Monasmith (Brien) of Chewelah, Washington, Jim Schrader (Sara) of Brier, Washington; sevengrandchildren, Angie Lucas, Jake Schrader, Jeane Slusser, Jordan, Johannes and Tyler Monasmith, Sam and Matt Schrader; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Schrader; sisters, Joyce Valenza of Nine Mile Falls, Washiington, Linda Pipkin of Spring Hill, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rollin and Marvin Schrader.
Funeral services for Larry D. Schrader began with a Rosary and Vigil on Sept. 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Sept. 4, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville.
The graveside service and vault interment followed the mass at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville.
