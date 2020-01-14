|
Larry Steven Sell, a longtime resident of Northport, Washington, passed away recently at Buena Vista Healthcare in Colville, Washington.
Larry was born in Colville on Sept. 5, 1940, to Leonard and Ella (Keefe) Sell.
Larry was raised in Northport and he was proud to be associated with the people there. If Larry knew someone, he greeted them by name with kindness.
In addition to being kind-hearted, Larry had a great sense of humor. He always joked that he couldn't read, but somehow always managed to read the menu at any restaurant that he was at with efficiency. He always ordered what he most desired.
Larry's fine taste in food and his love of the outdoors translated into a love for picnics. If at all possible, Larry didn't pass up an opportunity to pack a picnic meal and take his family to the outdoors.
He developed his enjoyment of the outdoors while spending time there with his father as they hunted. He passed his love for the outdoors and hunting on to his grandson, Jake, and they spent long hours and days searching for the perfect animal to fill the freezer at home.
Maybe it was while hunting that Larry developed his abilities as a sharp shooter in the Army. He was a crack shot as a sharpshooter with the M1 Rifle and as a marksman with a carbine. Larry also passed his knowledge of shooting and hunting on to his grandchildren, especially Jacob.
Larry was also known for being a hard worker. He spent much time mining Barite at the Sell Family Barite Mine on Flagstaff Mountain in Northport. His love for mining Barite was well known by family and friends. Although he loved to mine, the majority of Larry's career was spent in logging.
When he wasn't working in the mine or logging, Larry was dancing. He and his wife Carol danced every weekend at the Diamond Horseshoe and the Eagles in Colville.
It was heartbreaking for Larry when he could no longer dance.
Grandson Jacob spent several years caring for his grandfather. Larry and Jacob developed a special closeness during that time. They remained close even when they had disagreements.
Larry spent the last years of his life at Parkview Senior Living and Buena Vista Healthcare in Colville. He was well liked at both facilities and he appreciated the staff because of the excellent care they provided.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Sell. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer McKinzie (Brock Lambert) and Jackie Nelson (David Toner); grandchildren Jacob Sell, Zackary McKinzie, Scotty Fata, Kailee Fata, and Rozzie Demmer (Daniel); nieces and nephews; and brothers and sister. Larry will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020