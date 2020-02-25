|
|
Laura Ann Bradeen, 80, passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2020, in Colville, Washington.
She was born May, 21, 1939, in Wenatchee, Washington. Laura resided in Kettle Falls all of her life.
She found immense joy spending time with her family, spoiling and caring for all of her grandchildren, horseback riding, camping with friends, her dogs, watching hummingbirds, and watching eagles soar.
Laura was a caring soul who would be the first to offer her hand to help others.
She is survived by: her husband of 49 years, Dale "Sonny" Bradeen; her children, Tammy Fifer, Missy Depaulo, Tim Mitchell, Tracy Mitchell, Tom and his wife, Victoria Mitchell, Mary and her husband Jim Thorn, and Rick Bradeen; 20 grandchildren, Travis, Brandon, Cory, Cassie, Tanner, Tabitha, Krista, Laney, Mitch, wMichael, Chelsie, Lacey, Ashton, Nick, Mitch, Jadyn, Jenny, Lisa, Renee, and Reenie; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as siblings Mary Ann Siegel, Jim Depo, and Bill Depo.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Laura Bradeen in May of 2020. More details and information will follow.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020