Laurence (Larry) Marcel Floener, 81, passed away peacefully the morning of Nov. 9, 2020.
Larry, a longtime resident of Colville, Washington, was born to Marcel and Elsie (Fogle) Floener on June 1, 1939, in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada.
In 1951, he and his family relocated to Spokane, Washington, where he spent the remainder of his youth.
In 1961, he married the love of his life, Thelma Schneider, and they relocated to Colville after the birth of their first son, Joe. While living the Colville, they welcomed their other sons, Mike, Pat and Tim.
Larry owned the Richfield gas station on Third and Main before eventually moving on to Fogle Equipment, Whitten Oil, and then Hartman Oil.
In between, he was also part of LF Construction. Upon retirement, he was heavily instrumental in developing Arden Second Hand.
As a man who wore many hats, both in his family and within the community, he enjoyed building cabinets, plumbing, and going to estate sales and auctions to find hidden gems.
He also enjoyed spending time with his family, passing on some of the knowledge that he had picked up over the years.
Larry was also well known in the community for his generous donations to the Colville Blood Bank, where he donated over 20 gallons of life-giving blood.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marcel and Elsie (Fogle) Floener; his loving wife of 53 years, Thelma (Schneider) Floener; and his sister, Phyllis Whitten.
He is survived by his sister, Karen (Erwin) Bell; sons, Joe (Vicky) Floener, Mike (Pam) Floener, Pat Floener, and Tim (Kerri) Floener, all of Colville; his grandchildren, Jeni, Brad, Nichole, Austin, Mason, Makennon, Kirste, and Adam; and four great-grandchildren; as well as his Aunt Evelyn Weidman and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Spokane, Washington, and to Angelic Adult Family Home for the kind care and support extended not only to Larry, but to his family as well.
A celebration of life for Larry Floener will be announced at a later date. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.