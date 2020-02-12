Home

Lawrence "Larry" Dennis Kempken


1944 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Dennis Kempken Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Dennis Kempken, 75, of Colville, Washington, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
Larry was born in Spokane, Washington, on April 19, 1944.
He married Diane on Oct. 9, 1987 and they were married 32 years.
Larry served as a Navy Seabee, a construction force.
On the civilian side, he worked as a salesman at Fogle Pump & Supply for 10 years.
He enjoyed cars, fishing and music. He was also involved in District 10 Fire District as a volunteer firefighter and chief.
Larry is survived by his wife, Diane Kempken, Kathy Kempken, Tony Kempken, Cory Kempken, Karen Aldrich, one nephew, four grandchildren, one great-grandaughter and three cousins.
A notice of the memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020
