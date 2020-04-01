|
|
Leonard Ray Morris passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, in the presence of his loving family.
He was born on June 9, 1926, to "Abe and Alice (Hammond) Morris in Old Kettle Falls, Washington.
As a youth, Leonard learned the value of hard work by spending time with his father in the woods. Leonard never shied away from hard work.
He first started in his trade as a carpenter by straightening nails, which he then sold to local woodworker's for a penny apiece.
Leonard's work ethic served him well in the military. He was a veteran of World War II and a Prisoner of War. He relied on his work ethic and quick wit to survive those events.
Leonard was so excited to get home after WWII that he beat the telegram home announcing that he was no longer missing in action.
He served with honor but Leonard never considered himself to be a hero.
Even while he was on the Honor Flight with Bonnie, he was quietly humble. Rather than take the spotlight for himself, Leonard preferred to put his family first. He knew that his family was his legacy.
Most anyone who knew Leonard very well could tell you that he had a great sense of humor. Once while he was building his house, he promised his son-in-law, Shane, that if he would help him the next day, he could drive the cement truck.
When Shane arrived, he found that the cement truck was a concrete mixer and a wheel barrow!
Leonard loved to watch sporting events with a Pepsi in his hand and his family by his side. Whether it was the Mariners, Zags, or the Seahawks, he was always ready to watch with interest.
Leonard also loved the outdoors. He taught anyone that could hold a fishing pole how to fish and anyone that would chop wood how to make a campfire.
Besides having a Pepsi, BBQ chips, and grapes at bedtime, one of Leonard's favorite meals was a hamburger and vanilla shake.
Leonard is survived by his wife and love of his life, Danna, of 55 years; his children, Jay Coogan, David Morris, Kathryn Taunt, Loretta Bingham, Daniel "Patrick" Morris, Roxanne Park, Delbert Morris, Lynette Oliver, William "Bill" Brown, Bonnie Acorn; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Leonard was preceded in death by his daughter, Therese Cramblit.
He will be missed and loved forever and always.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020