LeRoy Justin Johnson of Kettle Falls, Washington, age 77, passed away April 8, 2020.
LeRoy was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, on July 13, 1942 to Justin and Barbara Johnson.
He worked commercial construction early in his career, and moved his family to many states across the country. He later settled in Eastern Washington.
LeRoy purchased property on Coffin Lake that he enjoyed with his family. He spent many weekends and holidays camping with his children and grandchildren. His most cherished times were being around the campfire telling stories of the past and the nightly card games. One thing that many will remember about LeRoy was his laugh. He loved his family!
LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Justin and Barbara; sisters Ona Mae, Janice, LeEllen and Sandra; brothers Ried, Miles, Dennis, Vernon, Larry and Walter.
He is survived by his children Wanda, Robert and Jeffrey (Sarah); Grandchildren, Stacy (Jordan), Kevin (Kaylin), Cassandra, Hunter, Allison, Hayli, Conner and Madison; sisters, Barbra (Austin) and LuWane (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.
The family welcomes memorial contributions to Rural Resources Community Action Senior Meals program in Colville, Washington (ruralresources.org).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020