Lillian Ellen Hill, a 43 year resident of the Colville, Wash. area passed away on March 27, 2019 at her home. Lillian was 82. She was born on Oct. 21, 1936 in Astoria, Ore. the daughter of David and Helen (Leitzen) Hillsbery.

Lillian shared her early years with her family in Grays River, Wash. She later moved with her mother and brother to Spokane, Wash. where she attended Roger's High School. At the end of her senior year, Lillian moved to Goldendale. There she worked in a local grocery store and met a young, Lewis W. Hill. They exchanged wedding vows on Jan. 11, 1958 in Goldendale and Lewis was then drafted into the military. They resided in Germany during his service overseas. Upon his honorable discharge in May of 1962, Lillian and Lewis return stateside where she began raising their family in Vancouver, Wash. Lewis's work with the railroad took their young family back to Goldendale and then to Bend, Ore. In 1976, they moved to Colville and purchased North Columbia Distributing. Lillian helped with the books for a time as well as assisting at the community events. They sold the business in 1991 and settled into retirement.

She enjoyed many years of camping and fishing with her family and was a past member of the Good Sam's Club. She offered her support to local projects and organizations and cared for her family with love. Simply state "Lillian had a good heart".

Lillian volunteered on the Election Board and was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by two infant children.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Lewis W. Hill, of Colville; sons: Jeff Hill (Leisa) of Gifford, Wash., Anthony Hill (Christine) of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren, Jessica Bolt (Tanner), Nick Hill (Kayla), Bruce Hill, Maxine Hill; Great grandchild, Natalie Bolt; brother-in-law: Dennis Hill (Christine) of Medford, Ore.

A gathering of family and friends will be scheduled this spring. Memorial contributions may be given to the .