Linda Ann Howard


1947 - 2020
Linda Ann Howard Obituary
Linda Ann Howard passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Feb. 19, 2020.
Linda was born to William Wayne and Frances Sylvester on July 13, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is survived by Joan (Lee) Austin, brothers William Sylvester (Nancy), John Sylvester; sister-in-law LuJean Peterson; nephew Shane Howard (Stephanie); great-nephew, Boone Howard, great-nieces, Shayna Howard and Emi Howard; and very close friend, Cass Vent and her family.
Linda was most at home when she was spoiling her nieces and nephew. Tom and Linda taught Shane much about fishing and hunting.
When Linda's great-nieces and great-nephew came along, she pulled out all of the stops. They became her pride and joy. There wasn't any event that she missed. She moved heaven and earth to attend Melody Riders Stage Time and wrestling matches for the kids.
When Christmas came around, there were piles of gifts under the tree.
Linda was well known for her great compassion and kindness. She had the greatest heart ever.
Linda will be greatly missed.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020
