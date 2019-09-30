|
|
Linda K. Morton
Linda Kay Morton, age 78, a 45 year resident of the Pierre Lake area, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Spokane from complications of heart surgery. Linda was born in Wichita, Kan. on August 6, 1941 the daughter of Charles Leland and Roberta May (Van Dusen) Cox.
She moved with her parents and brother at the age of eight to Sandpoint, Idaho where she attended school and graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1959. Linda continued her education at the Sacred Heart School of Nursing where she graduated in 1962. Later that year, she married Robert Moe of Sandpoint, Idaho the father of Laura and Scott, and began her nursing career in Spokane before moving to the Colville area. While in Colville she worked at Mount Carmel Hospital and the N.E. Washington Medical Center for Dr. Jim Irwin as well as several others. Her professional knowledge stretched from the clinic to the hospital Operating Room and Emergency Room.
She loved her home on Pierre Lake and was devoted to her family and friends. Her home was always a place of welcome and warm hospitality. During her years at Pierre Lake, Linda became a skilled horse rider. She entered and won many endurance competitions over the years. In the 1970's and 1980s, Linda traveled numerous summers to Alaska with her husband, Senator Bob Morton, and her children with their business as fishing and hunting guides. She was a devoted wife who provided invaluable support to Senator Morton during his time in service in both the Washington State Senate and House.
She was a faithful member of the Orient Community Church for over forty years, working with children and young people and eventually as a worship leader. She loved to sing in worship and was also actively involved with the Sweet Adelines singing group. Linda was a member of the Kettle River Grange for 43 years. She also enjoyed travel and visited many destinations in Mexico, Scotland, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and throughout the United States. With all that she did, Linda always returned to Pierre Lake and when seasonally possible, swam or soaked in its beauty as a place of respite.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Roberta Cox; and her husband of 43 years, Bob.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Moe-Eslick (Leo) of Valley, Wash.; son, Scott Moe (Jodi) of Rice, Wash.; step son, Shawn Morton (Greta) of Ferndale, Wash.; two step daughters, Bettina Jordan (Kim) of Cheney, Wash. and Roxanne Eslick (Doug) of Kettle Falls, Wash.; thirteen grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob, Emily, Jesse, Devon, Colton, Conner, Nicholas, Alec, Rose, Molly, Rachel & Adam; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Jim Cox (Valerie) of Cupar, Scotland; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family.
The funeral service for Mrs. Linda K. Morton will begin at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Colville Community Church. Cremation will follow the funeral at the Danekas Crematory. Pastor Glen Suiter will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Orient Community Church or the Kettle River Grange. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.daneksafuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019