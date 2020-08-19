Lois Marie Terry passed away peacefully in Colville, Washington, on Aug. 5, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1926, in Spangle, Washington, to Joel and Martina (Cartmill) Garner.
In 1928, when Lois was 2-yeard-old, the family moved to Colville, Washington.
On March 5, 1945, Lois married Dee Terry. For a few years they lived at the Terry family homestead on Cedar Creek. In 1948, they bought a farm in the Colville Valley. It was there that they raised six children together. In addition to working the farm and raising their children, Lois helped to build Terry's Dairy by running routes and doing bookwork.
Her summers were filled with farm work that included cooking for the hay crews who helped with farming.
After the arrival of grandchildren into the family, Lois made room in her schedule for babysitting.
She loved her grandchildren and was excited about the opportunity to spend time with them.
She is survived by sons, Dee (Roberta) Terry of Butte, Montana, and Dale (Fran) Terry of Colville; daughters, Diane Christian of Colville, Dea Terry of Spokane, Washington, and Candy (Don) Bergquist of Hardisty, Alberta Canada.
She is also survived by 12 grandkids; 19 great-grandkids; and one great-great grandchild.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dee Terry; sons, Blaine and Dan Terry; grandsons, Will and Jim Christian; sisters, Thelma Reitmeir and Georgia Mae Christianson; and brothers, Joel and Norman Garner.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the assisted living staff at Buena Vista for all they did for mother.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in care.