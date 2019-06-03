Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Lois Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Lois Nadine Johnson

Lois Nadine Johnson, a longtime resident of Colville, Wash. passed away on May 19, 2019 in Colville, Wash. at the age of 84. Lois was born in Kewa, Wash. the daughter of William and Freda (Bockhouse) McDonald.

Lois began her education at a small country schoolhouse in the Pingston Creek area near Colville. After grade school, Lois attended Marcus High School and graduated in 1952. She then worked two jobs, as a waitress at Smith's Café and as a butcher for Safeway. On Feb. 16, 1956 she married William "Bill" Dwayne Johnson in Colville. They relocated to Spokane where she worked to support the home and her growing family as Bill attended college. Lois worked as a food and cocktail waitress at the Davenport Hotel for over 6 years before they moved to the Spokane Valley where Bill taught school. They also worked for the Hutten Settlement where high needs and at risk children were given a safe place to recollect themselves and find support in better choices. In 1969, they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. While in Alaska, Lois worked as the Vice President Secretary for British Petroleum until the completion of the ALASKA pipeline. In 1974, she began working for a mental health facility. She retired after 6 years and they returned to Colville in 1980. Lois wasn't one to slow down, she soon opened the Cattle Company Restaurant and The Inn Place. She began her day baking fresh rolls at 4 a.m. to keep her "boys" coffee clutch warm and fed. She then opened the restaurants at 11 a.m. and closed for the night after midnight. She knew how to work and enjoyed caring for others. Lois formally retired in 1993 but always kept busy.

She had a passion for a beautiful flower garden which she pruned and preened daily. She and Bill traveled in their retirement and resided for a time in both Phoenix, Ariz. and Eugene, Ore. Lois loved to write and call her family members on a regular basis. She recognized the potential in others and expected them to achieve their potential in an expeditious manner. Lovingly, Lois also knick named those close to her to include, Karl, Bon Joseph, Farfegnugen, Stewart, Whitbob, O.J. and slob. Lois had a worldly wisdom and gave to others with honesty, care and compassion. She had a soft spot for the underdog and knew each day was better served when serving others.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; a daughter, Lori and her son, Steve.

She is survived by her daughter: Janet Rainer of Colville, Wash.; sister, Ella Merrill of Deer Park, Wash.; two nephews, Ron Merrill (Joyce) of Deer Park and Gary Merrill (Lynn) of Deer Park, Wash.; special friends, Greg and Jeremiah Rainer of Colville, Wash.

The funeral mass for Mrs. Lois Nadine Johnson will begin at 11:00 a.m., Fri., June 7, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 5, 2019