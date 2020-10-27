Lola Jean Thornburg Gumm passed away peacefully, in her home, on October 18, 2020, in Kettle Falls, Washington. She was surrounded by family.
Lola was called home to her Lord and savior at the age of 82.
Lola was born to Clara Cooper and Melvin Thornburg in Nespelem, Washington, on the 24th day of June, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara; father, Melvin, brothers, Melvin and Leroy; sisters, Sonia and Sharon; and by her beloved husband, Henry "Hank" Gumm.
Lola attended grade school in Spokane, Washington, and high school in Kettle Falls, Washington.
Lola was one of the lucky few who married her high school sweetheart, Hank.
After marriage they traveled extensively via Hank's military service. They especially enjoyed the opportunity to have lived in Athens, Greece.
Amidst their travels, Lola gave birth to two daughters, Monica Anne Gumm and Lisa Dianne Vaughn.
Lola is survived by her brothers, George and Rick Thornburg; sister, Peg Frostad; daughters, Monica and Lisa; and grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Sean and Brian.
She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions brought about by COVID- 19, private services were held the late morning of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Rock Church in Fruitland, Washington.
The service was followed by a graveside burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Colville, Washington, where Lola joined her husband, Henry Gumm, in eternal life.
