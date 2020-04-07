|
|
Loretta Ann Gotham, age 85, a lifetime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on April 1, 2020, at her Colville home.
Loretta was born on June 15, 1934, in Colville, the daughter of Harold John and Mary Elizabeth (Snyder) Hirsch.
She was a 12-year senior, having completed all of her education in Colville.
Loretta graduated in 1952 from Colville High School. She then worked for a time at stock yards in Colville following high school.
She met Merle W. Gotham and they were wed on June 10, 1955. They soon began a family and Loretta cherished the ability to be home with her children.
She cooked wonderful meals and was always present to care for her family.
In the early 1980s, Loretta began a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. With the later complications of a brain aneurysm and a stroke, her health continued to decline.
Merle preceded her in death in on Dec. 16, 2006.
Loretta remained in her home and, though eventually unable to go to Mass, she never lost her faith. She always had prayers in her heart and a Rosary by her side.
Loretta and Merle enjoyed their close friendship with Otto and Gerry Rainer and their Friday night outings to dance and enjoy an evening of fun and laughter.
In the quiet times at home, Loretta always enjoyed reading books of faith and personal reflection, as well as passion and Harlequin romance.
She was always expanding her culinary abilities and sharing her new skills with her family. The many weekend ventures to their lake cabin where they would gather as family and friends created an abundance of memories for her family to cherish. Loretta's loving, nurturing and caring nature will be held closely in the hearts of those who knew her.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, her sister, Helen Gotham; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Gotham.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pam Long (Jeff) of Colville and Julie Smith (Bruce) of Colville; son, Scott Gotham (Pam) of Colville; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Peterson (Wade) of Mt. Vernon, Washington, and Evelyn Hanner (Larry) of Colville; and a host of extended family.
A niche committal will be held for Mrs. Loretta A. Gotham at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, where she will be placed to rest beside her husband, Merle.
Memorial contributions may be given to either Smile Train or a local pet rescue organization.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020