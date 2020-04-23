|
Lorraine Ellen Citkovich, age 91, a lifetime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on April 10, 2020, peacefully at her Colville home.
Lorraine was born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Colville, the daughter of William Franklin and Nancy Ann (Shelton) Noah.
Lorraine was raised in the South Basin area near Colville where she also attended the Basin Country School for eight years.
Lorraine graduated from Colville High School in 1946 and immediately began working for the Department of Social and Health Services.
On Sept. 9, 1951, she married John "Jack" Citkovich and they began a family.
Lorraine then quit working at DSHS so that she could focus her attention on home and raise her family. She also supported Jack in the operation of their business, Colville Monument Works, doing bookwork, cleaning grave markers and assisting in their delivery.
Lorraine and Jack retired in 1988 and began traveling in their 5th wheel. Their travels took them to Alaska, the Northwest Territory, Florida and all states in between.
They spent late winter months in Arizona and California, always returning to Colville in the spring.
Jack preceded her in death on May 26, 2010.
Lorraine loved her role as a mother and having the opportunity to watch her kids grow. Her kids remember her as pure fun to be around - as long as you followed the rules!
She loved her family without end, and created wonderful memories whenever possible.
She enjoyed spending summer at the Lake Thomas cabin.
Lorraine had an incredible faith. She taught first grade catechism for 10 years and was active in many church activities.
She also enjoyed volunteering at Pinewood Nursing Home, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and the Stevens County Historical Society Museum.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack Citkovich; daughter, Terri Citkovich; three sisters, Ruth Gotham, May Gotham and Jocelyn Naff; and her brother, Grandison Noah.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Greg Citkovich of Colville; daughter, Darci Gayda (Alan) of Colville; sister, Lois Neswick of Spokane, Washington; nephew, Verle Gotham of Colville, ; five grandchildren, John, Kaylan, Brett, James and Lacey; three great-grandchildren, Michael, Blake and Brett.
Mrs. Lorraine E. Citkovich will be laid to rest beside her husband, Jack, at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville.
