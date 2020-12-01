Lowell Glenn Dubbels, age 84, a 42-year resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Rochester, Minnesota, the seventh child of John H. and Alma (Tradup) Dubbels.
Following the passing of his father, when Lowell was 11, he and his mother moved from the farm into Stewartville, Minnesota. He graduated from High School in 1954 from Stewartville High School.
He worked for his brother, Mel, in a grocery store and at the Rochester Dairy.
He married Elizabeth Cooper in 1954.
Lowell enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea as part of the Peacekeeping Force after the Armistice was signed.
Upon returning to the states, he and Elizabeth, moved to Idaho where he began his bachelor's degree in Forestry at the University of Idaho.
Upon graduation, he was hired with the U.S. Forest Service in June, 1960, until he retired in April, 1994. He relocated, serving at ranger stations in Red Ives, Idaho, White Sulfur Springs, Montana, Ennis, Montana, Helena, Montana, Canyon Ferry, Montana, Twisp, Washington, and then to Colville, Washington.
During these years, his family grew with the birth of his two sons, Lee and Tim.
The family moved to Colville in 1978, where Lowell and his wife separated.
Lowell found love a second time when he met, and later married, Eleanor (Yarbrough) La Londe. They were married Dec. 20, 1987, at the United Methodist Church in Colville. They shared nearly 33 years and, with their union, he gained four more sons whom he cared for greatly.
Lowell was a man of educated opinion and strong will who took his commitments very seriously and could be relied upon as a "how-to-guy" when his family needed assistance.
He raised his family to know the outdoors in all seasons as he took them hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and wood gathering.
He also spent many hours on the slopes skiing and would travel many miles to observe and count birds for both fun and recording for bird migration counts.
His love of nature carried into his home with his amazing flower gardens. Lowell gave flowers, as an expression of his compassion, to others. He took the opportunity to become a master gardener and was always improving and sharing his fantastic success with raising gladiolus. For years he was known as the "Glad-Guy" and then the "Glad-Man."
Lowell's support of his family was constant and his ability to offer his heart continually grew with a softness over the years.
His faith was great and he enjoyed many church activities, including singing in the choir, the Stephan Ministry Program, Bible studies, and the soup kitchen.
His memberships also included the Moose Lodge, Toastmasters, Kiwanis, Master Gardeners, Meals-on-Wheels and the North American Gladiola Council, where he served as President.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Alton, Gerald, and Melvin; two sisters, Genevieve McLoughlin and Eula Wilke.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Dubbels; six sons, Richard (Cindy) La Londe, Bruce (Teri) La Londe, Lee (Charlene) Dubbels, Keith La Londe, Tim (Cassandra) Dubbels, Scott (Katy) La Londe; sister, Avis Neumann of Ohio, 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Colville Community Church a United Methodist Ministry, in the near future.
Memorial contributions may be given to Colville Community Church's Soup Kitchen, 930 S. Elm, Colville, WA 99114.
