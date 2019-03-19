Lyman Lane Lince

Lyman Lane Lince, age 40, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Sunday March 10th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane Wash. He was born in Colville, Wash., the son of Don Lince and Cheryl Alldredge (Srebnack).

He attended Selkirk High School. He obtained many talents through his many careers. He spent time as a ranch hand and janitor but enjoyed his job as a landscaper most of all. This was very evident by the joy he got from tinkering in his own yards. He was most at home in the mountains where he could be found camping and fishing. He was an amazing chef and loved cooking.

He is survived by his partner Dianna Lynn Stecker; Children Brandon (Ashley) Stecker, Adrianna (Tyler) Nelson, Lanie Lince, Rainey Lince, Kara Sundheim, Gabriel Lince; Grandchildren James and Brooklyn; Parents Don and Pat Lince, Cheryl Alldredge; Grandmother Mary Srebnack; Siblings Christy (Chris) Clark, Cody Lince, Carrie (Eric) Cox, Amber Alldredge, Donquel Leaman, Amanda (Todd) Toreson, Stephanie Bradley, Becky (Micheal) Oldaker, Patty (Bob) Smith and Fran (Ron) Zerbel; and Many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his grandfathers John Srebnack and Alex Lince and Grandmother Gladys Lince, and step father Kim Alldredge.

A memorial for Lyman will be held during the summer and dates and times will be announced later. In lieu of flowers please consider giving a donation to the or Pancreatic Cancer Research. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019