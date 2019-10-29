|
Marilyn Landy
Marilyn Landy, age 90, a 23 year resident of Kettle Falls, Washington passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Marilyn was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 4, 1928 the daughter of Morris and Rose (Novick) Nobel.
She was raised and attended school in the Brooklyn, New York area where she graduated from LaFayette High School in 1946. Following high school, Marilyn married Gene Landy and they resided in Herlong, California where they began a family. They later moved to La Canada, California where Marilyn began working as a children's librarian. She enjoyed working with children so much she continued her education and earned her teaching credentials. Marilyn's passion was fourth grade and she spent her career as a fourth grade teacher in Glendale California. She loved to make learning fun for her students. Her husband Gene passed away in 1972. Marilyn remained in La Canada, California where she raised her here children and taught into the 1990's. In 1996, she moved to Kettle Falls, Washington where she enjoyed substitute teaching in both the Colville and Kettle Falls school districts.
When Marilyn's children were younger, she would take them on camping trips to their favorite beach. Thanks to daughter Ellen's love and passion for animals she too found a soft spot for dogs. Her son, Paul and other daughter, Lauren passed on their love of cats to Marilyn. Marilyn would always tell us once you feed a stray cat they will come as she was she one to feed stray cats in the neighborhood. She also loved to sit at her kitchen window drink her coffee and watch the birds feed. Marilyn loved to garden and she loved flowers very much and would often plant them in front of her house. There are two trees Marilyn loved where she resided a Japanese maple that she planted as a seedling that is now over 30 feet tall. Along with a Fir tree that was already there and it became known as mom's Christmas tree. This fir tree became home to many quail families and other bird species through the years that Marilyn just loved to watch.
Marilyn also loved to walk, sit outside, read, crochet, make jam, cook, bake, sew, listen to her beloved classical music by various musicians, and watch old movies like The Thin Man. She also took many day trips as a passenger on her daughter, Ellen's motorcycle. Marilyn and her daughter, Ellen took many road trips every summer and had traveled across the U.S. visiting family and seeing places they would only study when she and Ellen were both teacher's. She enjoyed times when she and Ellen could combine their classes together on field trips like whale watching. Marilyn also took her students on field trips to various Missions they would study in school. She also loved studying her favorite country she has always wanted to visit, Japan. Her students enjoyed making Japanese meals and doing art projects of Japan.
Marilyn was given the nickname "Brooklyn" by several close friends up here due to her accent and her beloved Brooklyn, New York. Several of her close friends would also call her "ma" or "mom" which she also enjoyed as they were terms of endearment by people she loved and she knew loved her.
This is a humble thank you from myself and mom, to Jamie at Mavericks, for her kindness and support when we would go there for breakfast. Mom loved their pancakes and would always ask for coffee and a pancake that was "this big using her hands to show the width." The cook would always make Marilyn a huge pancake that took up the whole plate. We all knew it as the "Marilyn Pancake." We know that folks in Colville businesses may not have known her by name but recognized mom by sight and her sense of humor. I would like the folks of Colville businesses to know how much she enjoyed engaging with them and how much they enriched her life. Everyone from businesses where mom and I would go such as Taco Time, Wal Mart, A Perfect Solution, Country Chevrolet, and Mavericks who knew Marilyn loved her for her feistiness and great sense of humor. In 2010 when she had her heart valve replacement the thoracic surgeon she had was from Brooklyn too and they had the best time joking with each other and he would call her "the pistol."
Marilyn's children would love her to be remembered by her sense of humor, feistiness, her passions for things she enjoyed in life such as working with children, gardening, cooking, and traveling,
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and only sibling her brother, Arnold Nobel, whom she dearly loved. She is survived by her three children, Ellen Landy of Kettle Falls, Washington, Lauren Indendi (Michael) of Clallam Bay, Washington, Paul Landy, (Kris Heck) of LaCanada, California.
A memorial service for Mrs. Marilyn Landy will begin on November 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Washington. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to either Dollars for Scholars. P.O. Box 333, Colville, Washington 99114 or Dobies and Little Paws Rescue, 2946 Young Rd., Fillmore, California 93015.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019