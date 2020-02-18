|
|
Marilyn (Lyn) Zerba passed on Jan. 16, 2020.
She was born in California on Jan. 25, 1936, to Zearl and Margaret Silver. Raised in Sandy, Oregon, she was the oldest of four girls.
Marilyn married to Oliver Zerba on July 30, 1954. She was the mother of four children, Clyde, Brenda, Diane and Mike.
Lyn has numerous grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces and nephews.
She is greatly missed by friends in Summit Valley and family.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020