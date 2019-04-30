Mark Helt

Mark Helt (Feb. 2, 1945 - April 22, 2019) was born in Colville, Wash., the middle child and only son to Esther Helt.

As a child, he spent a lot of time on his grandparents' (Vic and Martha Helt) farm in Addy, Wash. He worked at an early age to help support the family, starting with a job working for Frank Thomas delivering Holsum Bread.

He also worked for his stepdad, Cliff Cox, delivering Pepsi in Stevens County and the surrounding area, and for Washington Water Power.

Mark was a star football player in Colville, and earned a scholarship to play for the Eastern Washington University Savages (now Eagles).

He met his wife, LaVonne "Dolly" at Eastern, where they both earned their teaching degrees.

Mike and Dolly married on May 14, 1966, and had three children, Patrick, Shaun and Heather.

Mark initially taught math and current events at Medical Lake High School, where he also coached baseball, football and tennis, as well as taught driver's education.

He subsequently earned a master's degree from Whitworth College and was hired as vice principal at Lynden High School. He later became principal at Lynden Middle School, and finished his career as Principal at Isom Intermediate School (also in Lynden), a school he helped design.

He retired in 2000 and continued to enjoy leisure activities, such as crabbing, hunting, woodworking, community service, and spending time with family, including at a ake cabin outside Colville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dolly, of Vancouver, Wash.; sons, Patrick and daughter-in-law Wendy, f Vancouver, Wash. and Shaun and daughter-in-law Debra of Washington, Utah; daughter Heather and son-in-law Bryon of Limerick, Pa.; grandchildren, Krista, Colin, Riley, Brynn, Trevor, Cameron and Preston; sisters, Adena Enright of Colville and Darlene Maxwell and brother-in-law John f Tumwater, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Esther and Cliff Cox; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Zeta (Mike) and Harold Dodge; and his brother-in-law, Denny Enright.

A private, family grave-ite service will be held in Colville in early summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Washington Chapter, https://www.alz.org/alzwa. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 1, 2019