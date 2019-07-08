Marlene Ann (Anderson) Bennett

Marlene Ann (Anderson) Bennett was born Aug. 21, 1946 at Holdrege, Neb., the fourth of five children born to Paul and Pearl (Carlson) Anderson and passed at Hospice of Spokane in Spokane, Wash. on July 5, 2019.

Marlene was a graduate of Holdrege High School where she was a high school cheerleader and involved in many activities. She made many life-long high school friendships. She also worked with her family at their Hamburger Inn business during high school. After graduation she attended Kearney College at Kearney, Neb. majoring in business and office studies, later working at the First National Bank of Holdrege, Neb..

Her life took her to Los Angeles, Calif. area where she lived with sister Pat. She worked at the First Security Bank of Los Angeles. Later she worked at Continental Airlines. While in California she formed a lifelong friendship with Peggy Shupe, now of Colorado. Marlene moved to Colorado where she worked for Continental Airlines and travel agencies.

Marlene and Paul were joined in marriage, at the top of the ski slope at Crested Butte, Colo. on Feb. 21, 1987. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage traveling, skiing, and ocean cruising. They always enjoyed traveling where they were spending time with family and friends.

After living and working in Denver and then later in Spokane, they saw their dream of a home in the mountains near Chewelah, Wash. become a reality. They spent their summers in Chewelah and their winters in their home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Marlene loved the warm desert climate where they enjoyed many joyful times together with friends and visiting family. She treasured all of the dogs that shared her life.

Marlene never knew a stranger. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, sense of humor, devotion to others and her "Million Dollar Smiles".

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Paul; brother in law, Charles Shere; and brother in law, Jim Ostgren.

Marlene leaves her husband, Paul; stepchildren, Debbie and Don McConnell of Deer Park, Wash.; John and Tina Bennett of Bartonville, Texas and grandchildren, Patrick, Sean, Kendal, Kory and Koda; Sisters, Deanna Ostgren and her family of Holdrege, Neb.; Jerry Mertz and Paulette Shere and her family of Lacy, Wash., Brother Arlen Anderson and his wife, Janet and their family of Independence, Kan.; brother in law, Bruce Bennett and his wife, June and their family from Missoula, Mont., special friend, Peggy Shupe from Longmont, Colo.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.

There will be a celebration of life for Marlene at the Chewelah Baptist Church at 2:00pm, 210 West Main Ave., Chewelah, Wash., followed by interment and a reception at the church.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane or . Send to Danekas Funeral Home, 155 W. 1st St., Colville, Wash. 99114. Make checks out to the respective organizations. Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 10, 2019