|
|
Martha "Faye" Hills Mawdsley went to be with our Lord on Jan. 10, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Washington State, however she always considered Colville, Washington, to be her home.
She loved the mountains we have here and enjoyed them every moment she could. She wrote and sang many songs about them. Song writing was her passion and performing was her dream.
She opened and operated the Grand Gallery of Arts in Grand Coulee, where she lived her dream until her husband Larry passed and she moved back to Colville.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Kenn Peters. She is survived by her three sisters, five children, 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
A gathering to distribute her ashes will be held on Thomas Mountain this summer.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020