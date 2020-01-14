|
Mary Catherine Barnhill, 78, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
Born July 10, 1941, in Clearfield, Iowa, Mary was preceded in death by parents Glen and Margaret Barnhill of Kettle Falls, Washington, and brother James Barnhill.
Mary was a long-time resident of Stevens County and resided most recently in Chewelah, Washington, at Allegiance Supported Living.
She is survived by her brother Martin (Charlotte) Barnhill of Kettle Falls, nephew Ronald (Ruth) Barnhill of Colville, nephew Jerry (Eileen) Barnhill of Chewelah, and nephew Todd Barnhill of Kettle Falls.
A family gathering to distribute her ashes will be held at a later date.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020