Merrill Francis Milliette, 63, a 19-year resident of Colville, Wash.. passed away on March 6, 2019, in Wenatchee, Wash. due to a cardiac surgical complication.

Merrill was born on Feb. 7, 1956, in Kodiak, Alaska, a son of Dr. Thomas Russell and Ann Gerrety (Kuhl) Milliette.

Merrill's family moved to Lake Chelan, Wash., in 1958. There, he attended school in Manson and graduated from Chelan High School in 1974.

Merrill worked in Chelan for a couple of years before entering the United States Army. He served in a multitude of roles in the military, beginning as a cook and retiring as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

Merrill had earned his LPN education early in his service career. While stationed in Germany, he was introduced to a young service woman from his home state of Washington. Merrill and Pamela (Long) were wed on April 11, 1980, in Germany. They began a family in 1981 with the birth of their son Thomas.

Their daughter Malmandy (Mandy) was born in 1984 while they were stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Merrill also served in "Operation Provide Comfort" in Iraq before retiring to Colville in 1999.

He worked for a time at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, NE Washington Medical Clinic, Alcoa, and retired a second time in 2018 after a 16-year career with United States Customs and Border Protection.

Merrill and Pam then took time to visit family in Colorado and friends in Germany.

Merrill enjoyed travel and took the opportunity to share many trips with his wife. They created memories from Germany to Alaska and Medjugorje to Budapest.

He enjoyed home projects and with his ability to build anything, he built several structures, including a "frame shop" for Pam's picture framing business. Pam had put his skills to work in the frame shop as her "shadow box man."

Merrill was a kind, supportive and reliable husband and father. He took excellent care of his family and was a pillar of strength they could always lean on. Merrill had a wonderful sense of humor and a great big heart. "We sure love that big guy" were the words to describe Merrill by his youngest grandson, Nolan. With his warmth and big heart, he offered his love and was deeply loved in return.

Merrill was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Milliette.

He is survived by wife, Pam Milliette of Colville, Wash.; son, Thomas E. Milliette (Amber) of Kotzebue, Alaska; daughter, Malmandy Wehmeyer (Kyle) of Fraser, Colo.; mother, Ann Milliette of Wenatchee, Wash.; brothers, Michael Milliette of Wenatchee, Wash., Mark Milliette (Judy) of Leavenworth, Wash., Mitchell Milliette (Glenda) of Chelan, Wash.; sister, Muffin Milliette of Wenatchee, Wash.; grandchildren, Haidyn and Ashlyn Milliette, Jillian, Linkin and Nolan Wehmeyer; parents-in-laws, Ed and Mary Ellen Long of Colville, Wash.; brothers-in-law, Jeff Long (Jeannie) of Colville, Wash., Greg Long (Missy) of Buckley, Wash., Christopher Long (Ranae) of Colville, Wash.; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services for Merrill F. Milliette will begin with a 6 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, March 14, 2019, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 15, 2019, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville. The graveside service with military honors and vault interment will follow the Mass at the Calvary Cemetery in Colville. Father Kenny St. Hilaire will celebrate the Mass. Memorial contributions may be given to the .

