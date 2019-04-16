Resources More Obituaries for Michael Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Michael Kenneth Roberts

Michael Kenneth Roberts

Michael Kenneth Roberts, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29 with his wife, Lois by his side. He was born Feb. 15, 1946, in Seattle, Wash. To Kenneth and Waneta Roberts. He was the oldest of four children.

At age 6, Michael had polio and part of his physical therapy was to lift weights. He started with a broom stick and paint cans. In high school, he became an instructor at the Berkley, Calif., WMCA. He continued weight lifting off and on through out his life.

He joined the National Guard after graduating from Berkley High School in 1964. After finishing Basic Training, he moved to Colville and lived with his grandparents, Alfred and Nora Randall on the farm. He started a career working in Sawmills, first for his uncle and then at Boise in Kettle Falls. He married in 1966 and shortly had two daughters from his first marriage, which ended after 10 years.

While working in California, he loved spending time at the beach riding his dirt bike and scuba diving for Abalone.

In 1977 when the mill closed, he returned to Colville and was hired at Plum Creek as a gang edger operator. When Stimson bought Plum Creek, he continued working for them and became a twin sawyer for 12 years before his retirement in 2008. He worked at the Arden Site for 31 years.

In 1979, Michael started a new journey with his soul mate, Lois. They married and shared a love of many adventures including fishing, hunting,and cutting firewood. Together, they purchased 5 acres on Aladdin Road in Colville and built a home. They had a big garden, raised and sold Garlic, and even raised their own beef.

Michael is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lois; two step children, Kevin (Sharyl) Ratel of Colville, and Kimberly (Fred) Kelp of Milton Free-Water, Ore., two daughters, Sheri and Janice, and, two Sisters, 5 Grand Children, Markous & Brittney Kelp, Kaila & Nycole Curtiss, Justice Ratel, and 5 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, one sister and one great-grandson, Layton.

A memorial service for Michael will be at 1 pm Sunday May 5 at Colville Agricultural Trade Center. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019