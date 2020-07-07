Michael Lee Somers Sr., of Colville passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1954, in Renton, Washington, to George and Bernice (Petersen) Somers.
Mike grew up in the Seattle area and in Spokane. He attended North Central High School, graduating with the class of 1973.
Mike began working at the age of 16 for an auto parts store in Spokane, which began a long career as a salesman in the industry.
In 1983, Mike met Traci Millhorn through a mutual friend and it was love at first sight. Three months later the two of them wed on July 9, 1983, in Seattle, Washington.
Together, Mike and Traci raised three sons, Michael Jr., Zachary and Scott.
They moved to Omak, Washington, where Mike worked for Car Quest Auto Parts and remained there until 2000. The family then moved to Colville permanently to help care for Traci's parents.
Mike continued to work for Car Quest at the Colville location until his passing.
Mike had many passions in his life. He loved to go fishing at the lakes near their home by Beaver Lodge, bowl with friends on league night, hike the many trails close to home, and play golf on the area links.
However, his favorite past time of them all was hunting.
Mike was an avid Seahawk, Mariner and Gonzaga basketball fan. He was able to cross off one of his bucket list of wishes when he bowled in the National Tournament in Las Vegas last year. He was planning on doing the same again this year in Reno.
Mike and Traci devoted their lives to their first grandson, Keegan. Mike taught him the art and skill of the hunt, a talent that he picked up effortlessly. He shaped him and molded him into the man, husband and father that he is today.
In recent years, Mike renewed his faith and love in the Lord, something that brought him great peace and comfort.
He had the biggest heart and was the most caring of souls and he will be forever loved and cherished by all that knew him.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice and his oldest brother, Terry Somers.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Traci; sons, Michael Jr., Zachary and Scott Somers; grandchildren, Keegan (Allison) Somers, Michaela Somers, Sophia Somers, Khloe Somers, Silas Somers, Nemo Somers and Tim Somers; siblings, George Somers Jr., Robert (Carol) Somers, Krista Herman, Richard Hasse, Carl Slater, and Janet Annis; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Kameron Somers; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial for Mike Somers will take place at 3 p.m. on July 18, 2020, at the Ione Baptist Church.
