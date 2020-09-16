Michael "Mike" James Borg passed away unexpectedly in Spokane, Washington, on Aug. 30, 2020.
Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Charlie and Theresa (Cassar) Borg on Feb. 12, 1958.
At age 6, Mike moved with his parents and sister, Jane, to the island country of Malta in the Mediterranean, and attended school there until the age of 17, when he and his family returned to the United States. They settled in Salinas, California, where he graduated from Palma High School.
Soon after, he met the love of his life, Leah Buswell, marrying her on June 14, 1980. They relocated to Los Angeles California, before welcoming their first child, Matthew, in October of 1983.
After moving to Wyoming, they welcomed their first daughter, Gina, and then returned to Salinas where Mike and Leah welcomed their second daughter, Talia.
During these years, Mike owned and operated several restaurants. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Colville, Washington, where he was able to make the transition from working to truly following his dreams.
A master of all trades, he was a master carpenter and woodworker, and he enjoyed any activity that would have him outside, whether that be hunting, fishing, biking, and tending to both his flower and vegetable gardens, among countless other activities.
He was also one of the best cooks and bakers anyone knew, especially when it came to the Maltese cuisine he learned to make while growing up there.
One of Mike's greatest passions in life was children. He absolutely adored children of all age; he would do anything to help kids and that culminated with him becoming the founder and president of USA Youth Education in Shooting Sports. USAYESS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support and education of children of all ages in the areas of safe firearm handling, shooting sports, and conservation, along with many other outdoor activities.
Mike was a spirited and charismatic father, husband, and friend to all and he had a heart of gold.
He loved to have fun and could tell jokes all day. More than anything, his enjoyment came from seeing those he loved happy and healthy, especially his family.
Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife, Leah (Buswell) Borg; his son, Matthew Michael Borg; and his parents, Charlie and Theresa Borg.
He is survived by his daughters, Gina Bischoff, and Talia Darby; five beautiful grandchildren; siblings, John Borg, Christine Sammut, Joseph Borg, Shirley Garrard, and Janemarie Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted in care.