Michael Timothy Keenan

Michael Timothy Keenan, a longtime area resident, passed away at his home on Feb. 24, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Renton, Wash., on Dec. 20, 1950, to James and JoAnn (Vandolah) Keenan.

At a young age, Mike and his family moved to a small farm on Williams Lake Rd outside of Colville, Wash., He attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse. The family moved to Hunters, Wash., for several years, where his parents ran the Hunters Tavern. They then moved to Kettle Falls, Wash., where they had a small orchard in Peachcrest.

Mike attended Kettle Falls High School and graduated with the class of 1970. He met LaVaughn Snyder while in high school and their friendship eventually led to marriage on June 19, 1970, at the Free Methodist Church in Colville, followed by a honeymoon in Canada.

Mike worked for Avey Brothers Lumber, Pac River and then, eventually, Boise Cascade. He began driving log truck full-time after Boise bought out Avey Brothers Lumber.

Mike and LaVaughn welcomed three children into their lives, Shawn, Kelly, and Michelle. While they children were growing up, the family enjoyed camping, bonfires, jeeping, and most of all, riding horses, which was Mike's passion.

He was very involved with the Kettle Falls Gun Club (trap shooting). Mike was a very sociable person who loved to have fun and didn't like to miss out. As his health declined, and he wasn't able to ride his beloved horses, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family out in his shop and watching the Seahawks.

Taken from us far too soon, Mike will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; He is survived by his loving wife, LaVaughn; sons, Shawn (Heidi) of Evans, Wash., Kelly (Esther) of Kettle Falls; daughter, Michelle (Josh Rieck) of Curlew, Wash., and six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is being planned later this spring.

A Celebration of Life is being planned later this spring.