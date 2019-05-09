Home

Micheal Ray Fisher, born April 4th, 1967, in Spokane, Washington to William (Bill) Fisher and Peggy Dry, passed away Thursday, April 11th, 2019.
Micheal was a Navy veteran, serving in the Navy for 4 years, on the USS New Jersey as a Gunners Mate, Veteran Law Enforcement and seasoned Explosives K-9 Trainer. He was a devoted Father, whom his children adored. Mike Left us all too soon, He had a beautiful mind and a kind soul.
Micheal was survived and loved by many; Parents, Bill and Jan Fisher; Siblings, Tommy; and spouse, Melanie Fisher, Amanda Fisher; Children, Cole Gates and spouse Catherine, Jamie Fisher, Alexandria Kelly and spouse Michael, Jacqueline Fisher and spouse, Joshua, Jacob Fisher and spouse, Catherine and Lucas Fisher; and 8 Grandchildren; Nieces, Sierra and Tilena; and Nephew ,Gunner.
Proceeded in death by- Mother, Peggy and Sister, Teresa
Micheal will be placed at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery June 21st at 11:15 am in Medical Lake, Wash.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor on the 21st at 3 p.m. at 3507 E. Deer Road, Mead, Wash.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 10, 2019
