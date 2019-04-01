Mickey L. Brown



Mickey L. Brown, age 79, a longtime resident of Colville, Wash. passed away on March 23, 2019 in Spokane, Wash. Mickey was born on Sept. 20, 1939 in Gooding, Idaho the son of John Owen and Coletta Alberta (Jones) Brown.

His family moved from Gooding, Idaho to Colville, Wash. where Mickey began grade school. He graduated from Colville High School in 1957. He then began working at the Colville Auction Sale Yard and as the Hog Barn Manager for the Drapper Feed lot (1959-1962) before enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserves. He received basic training and then returned to Colville. Mickey then began a career as a debarker in the local lumber mills beginning at the Cel Chout Mill in Colville. After Cel Chaut lumber mill was purchased, Mickey was transferred to the Arden Mill. He worked in the Arden Mill for over 40 years and throughout its Plum Creek and Stimpson ownership changes. Mickey retired in 2006 but continued to help at the mill for a couple more years. In 1960, Mickey married Marlene Alby and they began a family. In 1984, he married Janet Pagano and the family continued to grow. Mickey was always active with his family raising and showing livestock throughout the years.

He was also very active in community groups and organizations focus on youth and agricultural education. Mickey has served in one capacity or another for the Panorama Quarter Horse Association, Northwest Team Ropers, Draft Horse Club, Arden Old Timers Rodeo, Melody Riders, Colville Valley Gymkhana, Hill Toppers 4-H Leader and the Colville Rodeo Association.

He was a community historian. Mickey enjoyed "bench time" sitting and listening to the who's, where's, and where to's of anyone who would share a moment. He could recall conversations, connections and the locations of most longtime families and farms in the Northeast. Known for his day long greeting to all "mornin", Mickey would share a moment, a minute and often much longer with anyone willing to talk. His wonderful sense of humor and desire to help others will be long remembered.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Coletta and his one brother, Jerry O. Brown.

He is survived by his 7 children: Steve Brown (Sue) of Ephrata, Wash., Michelle Grigsby (Mark) of Colville, Brian Pagano of Spokane, Wash., Daris Brown (Amber) of Colville, Colt Brown (Trent Manning) of Colville, Alissa Brown (Michael Leslie) of Colville and Billy Brown of Colville, Grandchildren: T.J. (Kayelyn), Shelvin (Kayleigh), Rylee (Kelly) Harley (LeeAnn), Kylie, JoDee "Flower" and Taylor, great-grandchilden: Wyatt, Macy and Baylee, a host of extended family.

A memorial service in honor of Mickey L. Brown, began at 2:00 p.m., Sat., March 30, 2019 at the Arden Community Hall. Mickey was laid to rest with his family at the Highland Cemetery in Colville. Memorial contributions may be given to the Arden Old-Timer Rodeo.