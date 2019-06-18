Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Mike Urhausen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Mike Urhausen

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mike Urhausen

Mike Urhausen, age 91, a lifetime resident of Kettle Falls, Wash. passed away on June 11, 2019 in Colville, Wash.. Mike was born on July 24, 1927 at the old Marcus Flats farmstead near Kettle Falls, Wash. the son of Matt and Cora Lee (Morris) Urhausen.

He was raised and attended school in the Kettle Falls area where he graduated in 1946 from Kettle Falls High School. Mike was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he served overseas in occupied Japan for over a year. He was then honorably discharged and returned home to Kettle Falls where he began working at the Gypsum Mine with varied duties including truck driver. On June 1, 1949, Mike married Mary Rose Sailor and they began a family. In 1952 he began a lifelong career in the timber mill which began as Avey Brothers Lumber and was subsequently sold changing its name to Plum Creek, and then Boise. He began in the woods building roads and managing timber crews before working at the mill as a log scaler. He retired at the age of 71 and turned his attention to his amazing garden and the many sporting events he attended in support of his grandchildren.

Mike was a man who always had a plan, he always had a list of projects and each item was specifically assigned to whom would help. He assigned duties to family members as they arrived for a visit and then would eventually have time for pleasantries. He had a 10 cord wood supply requirement which kept the family busy in the fall and ensured a warm winter with extras in case someone else came up short. He also spent weeks canning vegetables, meats, stews, fruits and sauces. He was a very good baker and made memorable pies to include apples, cherry, chocolate cream and the occasional muffin. Mike was set in his ways and hated to see anything go to waste. He had a gruff exterior which soon gave way to his softer side.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Urhausen; five siblings, John Urhausen, Annie Gourlie, Margaret Hallgreen, Helen Worsham and Matt Urhausen.

He is survived by his to sons: Michael Urhausen (Betty) and Merle Urhausen, all of Colville, Wash.; grandchildren, Kyla Struck, Shayd Urhausen, Reece Urhausen, Tasji Urhausen, Jeremy Urhausen, Andrew Urhausen and Courtney Urhausen; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Bob Urhausen (Joan) of Kettle Falls, Wash., Stella Shaw of Priest River, Idaho, Betty Borowiec of Sacramento, Calif., numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family.

A funeral service for Mr. Mike Urhausen will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tues., June 18, 2019 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Kettle Falls, Wash.. The graveside service and vault interment will follow at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 19, 2019