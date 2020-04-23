|
Muriel Oco Leake, 90, of Colville, Washington, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Hospital from complications of a heart condition.
Muriel was born Feb. 5, 1930, to Samuel Oco and Emiteria Ortiz Oco in Goa, Camarines Sur in the Philippines.
Muriel was the 13th of 15 children in the family. She was given to her aunt who loved and cared for her in her infancy until it was determined she should return to her biological family to start school in town.
Schooling for her and all of her siblings was interrupted by World War II. When school resumed, older students experienced an accelerated program to facilitate graduation. After graduating, she and her younger sister enrolled in secretarial courses and went to work for an American firm in Manila. While she continued to work, she enrolled in night school at Far Eastern University in business administration. She eventually transferred to Philippine Women's University intending to obtain a Bachelor in Education.
Unfavorable economic conditions in the Philippines resulted in unemployment and another interruption of her educational plans. She applied for civilian employment at Clark Air Force Base where she eventually went to work.
It was there she met her husband, Gaylen Leake. After dating for almost a year they became engaged and started the complicated process of obtaining permission from the Air Force to marry.
Finally, with permission granted, they were married on July 26, 1958. The following June, they had their first child, a daughter named Grace.
In December, they made the long trip to the U.S. where Gaylen was eventually discharged. A second child, Gary, was born in February 1961.
The family eventually settled in Baker, Oregon.
Muriel became a naturalized U.S. citizen in June 1964.
She managed the family home and finances. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was steadfast in her faith and an active member in her church. She became a skilled business manager for the family farm and business.
Together with Gaylen and other parents, Muriel was instrumental in founding an association dedicated to helpingmfamilies with special needs children gain access to education and other services. Their efforts opened the school system in Baker to many unserved children, including their son Gary.
Eventually the family moved to Washington and continued to farm in the Cedonia area. Gaylen was diagnosed with cancer and succumbed to it in 1990, leaving Muriel a widow and sole caregiver for Gary.
She and Gary moved to a home in Colville where Muriel immersed herself in her church community and found a group of friends who, like her, were from the Philippines. She enjoyed their company and comradery.
In 2018, she moved to Buena Vista Assisted Living.
Muriel is survived by her daughter, Grace Hammersley (Paul) son, Gary; grandchildren, Daniel Hammersley, Patrick Hammersley and Gayle Hammersley; and sister, Angelica Fajardo in Australia.
She is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews in the U.S. and the Philippines.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Gaylen Leake and 13 of her siblings.
Due to necessary safety precautions, a community memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when COVID19 restrictions are lifted.
Viewing (observing social distancing) will be available at Danekas Funeral Home, 155 W. 1st Ave, Colville WA from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday April 23.
Interment Graveside Service will be at 2 pm. Friday, April 24, at Mountain View Cemetery, 600 E 7th Ave, in Colville. Father Ken St. Hillaire presiding.
Groups of no more than 10 people at a time are permitted, one group at a time.
Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution in memoriam to ImmaculateConception Catholic Church, 320 N Maple, Colville WA, or the .
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020