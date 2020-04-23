|
Myrtle Lois Noffsker, of Inchelium passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at age 94.
Myrtle was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Hankamer, Texas, the daughter of Dennie and Cora (Harmon) Burch.
Myrtle married her high school sweetheart, John Noffsker, the day after their graduation.
Myrtle and John moved from Colorado in 1974 to begin ranching on Hall Creek in Inchelium.
They quickly became involved in the community through 4-H, the school, and Inchelium Community Church.
For years, Myrtle sold fresh milk and eggs out of the family home, which provided many enjoyable occasions to visit with friends and members of the community.
Myrtle is remembered for her devotion to God and her love of family and friends.
She was very giving and compassionate, and was known for looking for the good in people -she virtually never portrayed anyone in a negative light.
She was an example of faithfulness to her Lord and a prayer warrior for her family and community.
She also loved playing music and singing. For years she played music with the Inchelium Old Time Fiddlers at 4-H fundraisers, Inchelium Days, funerals, and other local events.
Myrtle is survived by five children: John Noffsker (wife Linda) of Monte Vista, Colorado, Carol Van Wormer (husband Dave) of Deer Park, Washington, Patricia Noffsker of Spokane, Washington, Brad Noffsker (wife Janda) of College Station, Texas, and Mary Lynn McNeal (husband Chris) of Spokane; as well as 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by three brothers and two sisters. She is preceded in death by John (her husband of 57 years), her parents, three brothers, three sisters, and one grandchild.
A graveside service was held April 17 at Hall Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Inchelium Community Church. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020