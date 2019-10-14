|
Nancy Lou Clark
Nancy Lou Clark, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Kettle Falls, Wash. She was born on April 7, 1939 in Shelton, Wash. to Herman and Ruth Reitdorf.
In 1953 Nancy moved to Kettle Falls, Wash. There she met her husband Bud Clark. The couple married in 1955 and together had four children.
Nancy will be fondly remembered for her accommodating spirit and warm heart. Saying goodbye to her will not be easy. If you knew this beautiful woman you were lucky! She never let anyone feel out of place or out of love. She was the best baker, chili cooker and fry bread maker in ten counties. She was the picture of perfect. She was the textbook definition of grandmother, mother, sister and aunt. In addition she was the leader of the sledding hill, Yahtzee player, prankster, hot cake flipper, hard worker, fashionista, master quilter, red beer connoisseur, dead-eye shot, warrior, healer and secret keeper. She was truly on of a kind.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Clark; and her son, Rick Clark.
She is survived by her brother, Burt Haskins; her sister, Colleen McBride; daughters ,Cherie Sutton, Robin McBride, Laurie Larsen and Jill Howard; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019