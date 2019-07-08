Neil Manford Geer

Neil Manford Geer, 89 years old, of Colville, Wash., passed away on July 1, 2019 in Spokane, Wash..Neil was born at Barnaby Creek near Inchelium, Wash. on May 19, 1930 the son of Lewis Manford and Mabel Alice (Bussler) Geer.

Neil attended school in the Kettle Falls area. He was drafted into the army at the age of 18, soon after completing basic training he was sent to Korea where he fought on the front lines for 18 months. He was proud of serving his country and wore his Korean Conflict Veterans hat every where he went. He met the love of his life Geneva Huguenin Geer in 1955. They married on Sept. 28, 1957 and celebrated 61 years of marriage. They had 2 daughters, Charlotte and Kim. Neil worked as a lumber grader for Cel Chaut Mill til it burned down and then went to work for Vaagen Brothers Lumber Company until he retired in 1992.

Neil enjoyed doing wood working projects, including making rocking horses for his grandchildren, wishing wells, signs, shelves, and several other things over the years. He loved working in his vegetable garden and rose garden. He loved to go hunting and fishing. He was also actively involved in the Colville Free Methodist Church where he had served as a board trustee and usher for several years. Neil and Geneva shared in several trips to the hot-springs in Canada, a cruise to Alaska and road trips to Yellowstone, and Mexico. He was given an Honors Flight for his honorable service in Korea.

Neil is survived by his wife, Geneva, his daughters, and son-in-laws, Charlotte Patton and her husband, Regan of Spokane, Wash., Kim Cournyer and her husband, Joel, of Mead, Wash., Grandchildren, Kendra Wilcox and husband, John of Spokane, Wash., Sheena Kohlstedt of Spokane, Wash. Joshua Cournyer and wife, Joanie, of Kettle Falls, Wash., Timothy Kohlstedt of Spokane, Wash., Great Grandchildren, Tyler, Zadin and Cassidy Cournyer, Serenity and Kaiya Wilcox, Sister in laws, Elly Huguenin and Evelyn Geer of Colville Wash., Brother in law, John Zezinka of Choctaw, Okla., and several special nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

Neil is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mabel Bussler Geer; sisters, Arrillia "Jo" Geer Bennett, Betty Geer McCary, Marguerita Geer Brady, Jacqueline Geer Harman, Charlotte "Elaine" Geer Zezinka; and brother, Clark Geer.

The funeral service for Neil M Geer will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 12, 2019 at The Colville Free Methodist Church officiated by Reverend Richard Dickinson. The graveside service and vault interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery in Colville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Colville Free Methodist Church Building Fund, 111 S. Elm, Colville, Wash. 99114. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest-book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

Neil's family wishes to thank North Spokane Hospice House staff for the great care they gave of him. Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 10, 2019